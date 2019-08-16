Ballycastle High School A Level results 2019

Post-16 results day proved to be very successful once again for Ballycastle High School.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Congratulations are in order for Years 13 and 14 students as they received their final examination outcomes, with 99% of grades being passes at Advanced (A2) Level or equivalent. Whole school success combined with some outstanding individual performances to make this another excellent year for all concerned.

“It was an outstanding achievement for the school with over 90% of students successfully passing three A levels or equivalent qualification. The percentage of students gaining 3 A*-C grades or equivalent was well above the Northern Ireland average figure for similar schools and even surpassed last year’s results which were the best in over twenty years.”

Principal Ian Williamson said he was yet again very pleased that for the vast majority of individuals, hard work had paid off.

“The encouragement, challenge and support provided by parents and staff has been matched by the determination and commitment of the young people to achieve their potential.”

He wished departing students well as they commenced the next stage of their careers, whether in university, Further Education or in the world of work.

Mr Williamson also congratulated Year 13 students on their achievements at AS. level and encouraged them to continue their hard work into Year 14.

Mr Williamson also commended all the staff of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College for their caring attitude, dedication and professionalism. Pupils and parents were commended for their hard work and commitment to the school.

He added: “The strong relationships which exist in our wider school community are a critical aspect of the success we continue to enjoy in Ballycastle High School. I really would like to pay tribute to everyone and to thank them for their huge contribution to the success of our pupils and

school.”