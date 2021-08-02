Ballycastle burglary - appeal

All three children are under the age of 10.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “It’s reported that a house was broken into on Saturday night.

This happened at some stage between 6.20pm and 11.45pm, when the male occupant returned to find his home ransacked, with personal belongings rummaged through.

“Items taken include two gold-coloured watches.

“The intrusion has understandably left the occupant distressed, and I am appealing to anyone who noticed or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 8 of 01/08/21.”