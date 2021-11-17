Ballybogey man’s Christmas ‘lights for flights’ appeal

The Ballybogey pair have turned their love for festive lights into a display for everyone to enjoy whilst raising money for charity.

Last year Jordan and Joanna raised an astonishing £4013.72 in aid of NI Children’s Hospice and at the time they promised they would return bigger and better than ever, and that’s exactly what they have done with the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance beneficiaries of the impressive display.

Following Monday’s switch on, Jordan said: “”This year I have decided I want to try to raise some much-needed funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“This is a charity I have always wanted to raise some money for as the care they provide and the rapid response they can make in an emergency situation can dramatically increase the chance of survival for the patient.

“Thanks to the care they provide they have saved the lives of hundreds of patients in Northern Ireland!

“Myself and my little sister Joanna put a lot of time and effort into setting up the lights display. We hope you like it and come to visit and support such a worthy cause.”

Jordan and Joanna’s fabulous festive lights are switched on every day between 5pm – 10pm at 9 Meadowbrook, Ballybogey, BT53 6RE.