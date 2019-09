The new season of meetings of Ballintoy Archaeological and Historical Society will begin on Thursday 26 September 26, at 8pm, in Ballintoy Parish Hall.

The guest speaker will be Mrs Edith Blair, who will give a talk on Portballintrae: Past and Present. Undoubtedly, Edith’s talk on the history of Portballintrae will be very interesting and informative.

New members and visitors are very welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.