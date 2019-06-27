Award for Portstewart beauty blogger

One of the internet’s biggest beauty influencers from Portstewart has been rewarded at the inaugural NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

Elanna McGowan who blogs as Elle Pearls across Instagram and YouTube has taken home the award for Beauty Blogger/Influencer of the Year as voted for by thousands of Belfast Live readers.

Elanna attended the awards which were hosted by Pamela Ballantine at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. The awards were professionally and independently judged by a local panel of experts - Linda Stinson, co-founder and director of Bellamianta Tan; Pamela Smyth, Emmy Award-winning makeup designer and founder of The Makeup Department; Katrina Doran, skincare specialist and makeup artist; Paul Stafford, Stafford Hair and Dr Mervyn Patterson, Medical Director at Woodford Medical.

Dr John Rainey MBE, Chairman of Denman International – producer of the famous Denman hairbrushes – was also honoured for his contribution to the beauty industry thanks to his decades of experience and management at Denman.

Over 400 people who make up the thriving hair, aesthetics and beauty industry attended the event which was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland to be judged independently, with the exception of the Beauty Blogger/Influencer category, which was decided by the readers of Belfast Live. Jack Pack from Britain’s Got Talent gave a special surprise performance at the event.