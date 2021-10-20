Avoid Halloween ‘sight-mare’ from novelty contact lenses

Whether it’s vampire-inspired red contacts, spiderweb-like lashes or the timeless cat-eye, the experts at Specsavers want to ensure fancy dress revellers treat their eyes with the care they deserve however they choose to celebrate this October 31.

An increasingly popular trend is for people to wear coloured novelty contact lenses, however they can damage the eyes – especially if not handled in the right way. Not knowing how to wear or care for them can also result in numerous minor eye conditions - such as red eye, infections and scratches - as well as more serious complications that can, in severe cases, lead to sight loss.

Coleraine Specsavers Optometrist Judith Ball warns of the importance of staying safe this Halloween and making sure people protect their eyes.

Judith Ball, optometry director, Coleraine Specsavers

She says: “If a wearer hasn’t had a proper consultation with an optometrist beforehand, they probably haven’t been taught how to wear or care for their lenses correctly. The results can be nasty and range from mildly irritating complications, such as blurry vision and conjunctivitis, to potentially sight-threatening conditions, such as fungal infections like microbial keratitis.”