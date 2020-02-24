Autoline staff help NI Air Ambulance

Autoline Insurance announced that it has raised £7,602 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

As the company’s selected hero charity for the second consecutive year, Autoline has raised the total through a wide variety of fundraising efforts across its five branches, including Coleraine, in 2019.

As Autoline’s selected hero charity of the year, the company held a variety of fundraisers across its five branches, including non-uniform days, quizzes, breakfast mornings and cake sales.

The latest efforts means Autoline has now donated £16,712 in much needed funds for the AANI over the past two years.

Autoline Charity Champions, Christian Ryan and Michelle Rice called at the charity’s headquarters to present Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, Head of Fundraising, Kerry Anderson with the proceeds from the latest fundraisers.

Fundraising is vital to the AANI charity as it costs £5,500 per day to maintain the service which saves lives practically every day. Air Ambulance NI’s Head of Fundraising, Kerry Anderson said the charity greatly values the contribution from Autoline over the past two years.