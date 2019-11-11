Asda doubles money for Christmas

Three local community groups are celebrating after being surprised from Asda Coleraine with a double donation this Christmas, as part of the latest round of Green Token Giving donations.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support have all been chosen as the three local groups to be shortlisted for the Green Token Scheme, which allows customers at Asda Coleraine to pick groups and causes close to their own hearts to gain vital funding boosts by placing a green token in the relevant box on the stores community board.

Over 1500 local charities and causes near to Asda stores will benefit from additional funding this Christmas, thanks to a £1 million investment by the Asda Foundation across Green Tokens and Local Impact Grants as a way of spreading some additional magic across the festive season.

Each charity was surprised when a magic green jar, that’s featured in the retailers Christmas advert, turned up in the post advising them that they are now in the running to receive £1000 rather than £500.

Recipients are awarded funds based on customers dropping a green token into one of three boxes; one for each shortlisted group, throughout the year the groups are awarded £500 for the winner and £200 for both runners up. At the end of December the charity with the largest amount of tokens will receive £1000 and the remaining two each receive £500.

Asda Coleraine, Community Champion Shannon Linton said: “We’re really excited to be spreading the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups with double the donation they were expecting from our stores Green Token Giving Scheme. We couldn’t be happier that this Christmas the Asda Foundation are doubling their investment meaning we will be donating a minimum of £2,000 to these three shortlisted groups – don’t forget to come into store and vote.”