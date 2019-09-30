Asda colleagues in Coleraine get ‘Tickled Pink’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, Asda colleagues in Coleraine will raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, as part of the retailer’s Tickled Pink campaign.

To raise money for the charity’s important work, breakfast-themed fundraising activities will take place instore throughout October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, led by Community Champion, Shannon Linton.

Over the past 23 years, Asda Tickled Pink has raised over £64 million for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now - an incredible total which has funded vital breast cancer research and life-saving support. Each year Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign continues to have a huge impact on the lives of those affected by breast cancer – raising money via store fundraisers, pink products instore, as well as raising vital awareness of breast cancer.

Shannon Linton, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, said: “This year, colleagues at Asda (Coleraine) will be raising funds by holding a variety of events and activities - from PJ parties to pink breakfasts for our charity initiative. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK, and it has never been more important to raise money for breast cancer research and care, something Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has been achieving for so long.

“We’re all really looking forward to the fundraising activities instore this October and hope our customers join us to raise as much money as possible for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.”

To support Tickled Pink, and help towards this year’s fundraising total, this Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, a number of Asda stores will be holding bucket collections supported by the charity teams and volunteers to help towards this year’s fundraising total. The collections will run from 11am-3pm.

Additionally, a collection of exclusive pink products will also be available to buy from Asda stores across the UK and online at ASDA.com throughout September and October. A percentage from each product sold will go to support Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research and life-changing support, including an exclusive pink Diet Coke can, pink Weetabix and a range of George clothing.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, said: “Every 10 minutes, someone is told the life-changing news that they have breast cancer. The need for specialist care, support and information for people living with and beyond breast cancer, and further pioneering research to stop women dying from this devastating disease, remains as important and urgent as ever.

“Thank you to everyone who is getting involved with Tickled Pink this year – from colleagues to customers, your generous fundraising is hugely appreciated and will make a real difference to the lives of people affected by this devastating disease now and in the future.

“With your support, we can continue towards our ambition that by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and will receive the support they need to live well.”

Asda Coleraine is holding a host of fundraising activities instore, and in the community, during. For more information on how to get involved, please contact Shannon Linton, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, on 028 70358446.