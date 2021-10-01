Arts projects for older people on north coast

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has announced £207,000 to enable 27 arts organisations across Northern Ireland to deliver a series of community-based arts projects benefitting older people.

The funding is part of the Arts and Older People Programme, a pioneering initiative supported by National Lottery, Public Health Agency and Baring Foundation, which aims to tackle loneliness as-well as promote positive mental health and well-being among older people through engagement with the arts.

Five organisations will now deliver arts projects benefitting older people in the Antrim and North Coast areas including, Action Mental Health, Spark Opera, Ulster Orchestra, Commedia of Errors and DU Dance.

The Ulster Orchestra has been awarded £4,645 to deliver their Wellbeing Project to four care homes on the north coast and Belfast.

They will have four Courtyard Concerts outside the care homes if weather and restrictions allow. They will deliver a consultation session (online or outdoor) with musicians, staff and residents and four follow-up conversations.

There will be two bespoke recording sessions from the consultation and they will develop four new videos or audio-only content, devised by Ulster Orchestra musicians in partnerships with the staff and older people from the care homes.

They also propose to share the content with approximately 250 care homes including those in rural and disadvantaged areas across Northern Ireland.

Commedia of Errors (Belfast, Ballyholme, Greenisland and Portstewart) – amount awarded: £8,500

Commedia of Errors will deliver their project, Play Aloud at Home. The project will develop a play and there will be a director and three actors. The plan is to take this and deliver this play to 24 care homes.

The tour will take place pre-Christmas and it will use stories from the past to bring laughter to older people in care homes.

Commedia of Errors plan to send out posters to the care homes in advance to generate interest and stimulate conversation amongst older poeple. After the performance they will be sending out Christmas cards as mementos.

DU Dance (Ballycastle) – amount awarded: £7,281

DU Dance will deliver their intergenerational project, Alternative Energies, to older people in Ballycastle. The project will have 3 taster sessions at the beginning followed by workshops.

Ten older people and ten teenagers will be identified to take part in 30 workshops. The finale will feature three events and the targeted audience will be from care homes and schools.

The project will be delivered over 10 months with Causeway Coast and Glens who are partners in the project.

Lorraine Calderwood, Community Development Officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, explained how the Arts and Older People’s Programme is making a difference to the lives of older people across the region.

“Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress. T

“he Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better. As we emerge from the extra challenges faced by older people as a result of the pandemic, participating in the arts is now more important than ever.