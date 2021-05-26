Arrival of electric vans no mean ‘fleet’ for north coast

Pictured are Nichola Mallon, Infrastructure Minister with CEO of NI Water, Sara Venning with Electric Van drivers L-R John Paget (Belfast), Tommy Heaney (L/Derry), Stephen McGhee (Ballymena), Tom Diamond (North Coast)

NI Water’s fleet of 600 vehicles is a familiar sight to the public, with staff providing an essential 24/7 service, 365 days a year, to all areas of Northern Ireland. Vehicle reliability is an absolute priority to ensure the smooth running of services both day and night and in all weathers.

Department for Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon says: “NI Water has an ambitious strategy to address the climate emergency and become carbon neutral by 2050. As the biggest user of electricity and the second largest landowner, they have a unique opportunity to do this by harnessing their assets for a wide range of environmental initiatives.

“I have been clear that tackling the climate crisis is a priority for me and since taking up office I have been actively supporting the introduction of electric vehicles.

“The arrival of these vehicles is a major step forward, demonstrating NI Water’s commitment to nature and ambition to reduce their operational impact to enhance and protect the natural environment. I am sure this is just the beginning in delivering vital water and wastewater services through cleaner, greener transport for the benefit of our environment and our communitiaes right across Ireland.”

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Customer and Operations Director, explains: “A reliable, efficient fleet is vital for NI Water staff to deliver essential water and wastewater services for the community. Given NI Water’s commitment to Health, Environment and the Economy, our use of alternative fuel vehicles is under continual review.