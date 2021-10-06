Armoy WI members delighted to meet again in person
There was a great buzz in Armoy as Women’s Institute members gathered together for the first meeting of the new season.
Technology is a wonderful invention which kept the members up to date with the all latest news on WhatsApp during the pandemic. Members also managed to gather together for a couple of Covid-safe garden parties.
President Katy McCurdy welcomed everyone wholeheartedly, assisted by the very capable secretary Anne Patton. Members enjoyed three very entertaining demonstrations from home grown talent. Ruth Ramsey demonstrated how to create an exquisite flower arrangement, her keen eye for detail, form and colour resulted in a beautiful piece of work.
Elaine Wilson showed how to make intriguing cards using paper crafting, demonstraing a variety of creative and mesmerising designs. Karen Munnis spoke about her photography pastime. She has snapped some fantastic shots and let members in on some great tips.