Armoy WI meet up and learn of the history of linen in Ireland
There was lots of chatter in Armoy (one metre apart and behind those masks) as WI members gathered together for the second meeting of the new season.
They were also gathered to hear about the history of linen (Mother Nature’s Greatest Fabric) from speaker Dr. Deidre Mullan.
President Katy McCurdy welcomed everyone before handing over to Deidre.
She had a wealth of interesting facts about this industry which was once one of the backbone industries of Ireland.
The competition for the evening which was to produce a homemade poppy. 1, Helen McVicker; 2, Valerie Tweed.
After some WI business, refreshments were provided by the hospitality team.
All members are looking forward to the annual Christmas Dinner which will be held in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle on December 6.