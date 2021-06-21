Aoife and Lily’s art work for NI Water

Finalists, along with their classmates, joined NI Water’s CEO Sara Venning and special guest, Department of Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon rewarding them for their fantastic creations about saving water.

Minister Mallon said: “I would like to congratulate all the entries to the NI Water ‘We use how much water?!’ schools’ poster competition. They were all excellent which I am sure made it a difficult task for the judges.

“The theme this year was particularly relevant as over lockdown our water use actually increased by 11 litres per person per day.

Lily McFerran, third prize winner, St Patrick's PS, Rasharkin

“Each person in Northern Ireland uses an average of 169 litres of water a day, much of which is wasted. Little changes such as turning off the tap when brushing your teeth or having a shower instead of a bath can all make a big difference to protect this vital resource for our children and our future.”

In the Primary Five section, third place went to Lily McFerran of St Patrick’s Primary School in Rasharkin, while second place went to Aoife Molloy, Glenann Primary School, Cushendall.

NI Water’s Anna Killen said: “NI Water’s Annual School Competition is now well established and ever growing in popularity. Thank you to everyone who took part.”