Annual New Year’s Day Swim at Carnlough

The Ballymena Spina Bifida Association 46th Annual New Year’s Day Sponsored Swim will take place, as in previous years, at Carnlough Harbour on Sunday, January 1, 2018, with the swimmers taking the plunge at 12-noon sharp.

In 2016, a total of 82 hardy souls went into the water at Carnlough Harbour and hundreds of spectators were in attendance to see them while a watchful eye was kept on everyone by members of the Larne Branch of the Saint John Ambulance.

The organisers hope they will see both familiar and new faces taking part.

Among the hardy swimmers hoping to take the plunge once again will be Jeff Bell who has taken part in all of the past 45 Swims and Bert Kernohan who will celebrating his 40th Swim.

Anyone wishing to participate will be most welcome and if they wish to obtain a sponsorship form they can be

obtained from Billy McIlroy c/o 12 Rathlin Drive, Ballymena, or by phone on 02825644326 or 07718809314 or Myrtle Taylor

at Ballymena Business Equipment, 73 Larne Street, Ballymena.

The organisers have asked that swimmers should please note they can only enter the water on the day from the steps which have been re-furbished or the Boat Slipway

After everyone is back on terra firma a social event will be held in the Glencloy Inn where the swimmers will be

presented with a memento and Certificate of the event.