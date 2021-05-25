An ocean of online adventure with Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

This year, a series of videos diving into the maritime life of this very special part of the Borough will be shared via social media from May 31.

The short films will include a journey back in time looking at how Ballycastle and Rathlin Island made full use of their natural resources along with the development of harbours and piers.

We’ll also hear from the business community to find out more about the importance of the festival to them and there’ll be a special appearance from the Vikings who look set to invade Rathlin once again!

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding pictured in Ballycastle ahead of the virtual Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival with Philip Robinson from Giant Tour

Looking ahead to the virtual festival, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival is a very popular event that celebrates one of the Borough’s most important stretches of water which links the island to the mainland.

“While this annual celebration of our nautical history and heritage is being delivered in a different format, I hope everyone will enjoy the opportunity to set sail on this virtual adventure.

“I would like to thank our community partners, Rathlin Development and Community Association and Ballycastle Community and Development Association for their invaluable support in helping us celebrate the maritime connections which have brought Ballycastle and Rathlin Island together for generations.”