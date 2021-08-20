Aine wins Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award

13-year-old Aine Hamill, from Portstewart won the Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award.

The Dominican pupil who will be going into year 9 at the Portstewart school, next month, received the award in recognition of her fundraising efforts.

Aine raised a staggering £12,046 for cancer by walking 150km in Portstewart whilst her cousin Caoimhe also walked 150km in Tipperary.