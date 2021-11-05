Advice centres extend their opening hours

Made possible by funding provided to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council through the Department for Communities, helplines are now open to 7pm two nights per week and on Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.

Pre-arranged face-to-face appointments are also available during these times.

The centres play a key role in providing advice to anyone who is experiencing financial difficulties or who needs guidance on a range of issues including benefits, work-related matters, or housing.

Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes said: “With a stark rise in the cost of living, more people than ever before are struggling to make ends meet while the end of furlough has left others unsure of their employment rights.

“If you are experiencing any of these problems then we’d like to remind you that your local advice centre is here to help. We’d especially like to encourage anyone who hasn’t had to access these services before to lift the phone. Quite often, reaching out to ask for advice is the hardest step but please be assured that you will receive confidential, professional and impartial assistance that can help to lessen the burden of worry.”

If you live in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine or The Glens areas then get in touch with: Community Advice Causeway 028 703 44817; [email protected]