‘Adopt’ a phone box for just £1

BT is reminding communities in the Causeway Coast and Glens of the opportunity to adopt their local payphone kiosk for just £1 to transform unused kiosks into something inspirational for their local community.

With numerous payphone kiosks including 25 traditional red boxes available to be adopted, BT is encouraging community groups to seize the opportunity to do something wonderful with these phone boxes that often have little or no usage.

BT will continue to cover the electricity to the adopted kiosks, which can be turned into any exciting new ventures to benefit local communities – such as housings for defibrillators, mini-libraries, coffee shops, miniature art museums, sweet shops and information centres. One payphone in Devon was even turned into the “world’s smallest nightclub.”

Paul Murnaghan, BT’s Enterprise division director in Northern Ireland said: “What better way to make use of our existing kiosks than to offer communities the chance to ‘adopt’ them in their local area and give them a new lease of life?”

Communities can adopt a kiosk in Northern Ireland if they are a recognised local authority, such as a district or borough council. The Adopt a Kiosk scheme allows communities to find new uses for kiosks to benefit local people.

For further details on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk, log on to www.bt.com/adopt