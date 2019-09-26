A spud load of fun ahead at the Giant’s Causeway Community Open Day

On Saturday, October 5, the Giant’s Causeway will host its second free open day this year which coincides with the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival in the grounds of the Causeway Hotel.

The Open Day, which takes place from 9am to 6pm, is an opportunity for the local community and visitors to see for themselves the increasingly important and valuable work the National Trust do at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Following a busy summer and a season of conservation projects promoting wildlife at the Causeway Coast, the National Trust want to celebrate the commitment and passion of the staff, rangers and volunteers by hosting a fun-filled weekend for all.

To kick off the celebrations there will also be a Community Open Evening on Friday, October 4, at the Causeway Hotel. Visitors can start the weekend in style with complimentary nibbles, drinks and entertainment from 7 to 9pm.

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager at the Giant’s Causeway commented: “The Open Day will have something for everyone. Visitors and the local community are welcome to enjoy the full Visitor Experience free of charge, take a guided tour with one of the award-winning tour guides or pick up an audio guide and explore at your own pace learning about the geology, myths and legends of the Giant’s Causeway.

“The weekend also allows us to showcase our unique visitor offering and provide visitors from near and far the chance to experience all that the Giant’s Causeway has to offer. Over the past eight years we have welcomed over 30,000 people to our Open Days and we hope that this year will see even more visitors enjoying the outstanding beauty and stunning scenery that the stones has to offer.

“People of all ages can take part in arts and crafts sessions, face painting and celebrations galore creating memories at our special place. We are also delighted to host the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival once again on the grounds of the Causeway Hotel celebrating all aspects of the local potato industry!”

Final admission to the Community Open day is 5pm, with the Visitor Centre closing at 6pm.

There will also be a free Park & Ride from Bushmills to the Giant’s Causeway. For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway