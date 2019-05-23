‘A Night in November’ in aid of Action Cancer

Twenty-five years after the World Cup of USA 1994, a special production of the Marie Jones play ‘A Night in November’ is coming to the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

The play follows Kenneth Norman McCallister, a Protestant dole clerk working in Belfast.

Coleraine man in Night in November in the Riverside Theatre in June

He has ‘cleanly discriminated’ throughout his life, and indeed he gains much pleasure when he gets accepted into the golf club ahead of his Catholic boss. This continues until he attends a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifying between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland which causes him to question his beliefs and his identity as a British Protestant in Northern Ireland.

The play is performed entirely by Coleraine man Alan McClarty who will portray not only Kenneth but a wide range of other characters too.

“It’s a funny play, but in a time where division and segregation are still to the fore, I think it gives us all a timely reminder. It’s a challenge as a play - an hour and a half on stage on your own is scary but it’s something I feel I can do.”

Directed by Coleraine’s Donelle Reynolds, the play is also being produced to support Action Cancer.

The duo are excited to bring this important play to a local audience. While it is thought-provoking, ‘A Night in November’ is also wickedly funny.

The play runs on June 6 and 7 and tickets are available now from the Riverside Theatre online at www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside or by ringing 028 70123123.