A level success at North Coast Integrated College

Students at North Coast Integrated College have yet again achieved fantastic results.
An impressive 85% of students achieved two or more A levels at grade C or above. These grades are
testament to the students’ perseverance and commitment to their studies.
A spokesperson said: “It is also the product of teachers and parents working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for each individual student. These successful relationships are nurtured by the integrated ethos that North Coast Integrated College is very proud of.
“The wide variety of qualifications on offer at North Coast Integrated College, which range from
traditional A Levels to vocational qualifications, ensure that students follow a tailor-made pathway
which leads to the best overall performance in exams.
“At North Coast Integrated College, we know each one of our students and as such, provide them with the very best careers guidance, academic support and pastoral care at every stage of their journey. Every achievement is celebrated knowing that the students have tried their very best and have reached their potential.
“Well done and many congratulations to all of our students who have successfully secured their
university degree places, higher level apprenticeships and offers of employment. We wish each and
every one great success in their very promising futures.”