A ‘grand’ prize for Margaret after winning Tayto jackpot

Margaret Black from Ballymoney has won an incredible £1,000 after finding a lucky golden chip in her pack of Tayto, purchased from McCool’s Supervalu in Ballymoney.

The win comes as Northern Ireland’s leading crisp brand*, Tayto, launched its ‘Grab A Grand’ competition as part of its #TaytoHappy campaign in which Tayto is giving away up to £10,000 in cash prizes.

Ten £1,000 “golden chips” were randomly hidden in packets of Tayto, sold in retail outlets across Northern Ireland.

Speaking about her win, Margaret said: “I just couldn’t believe it! I love treating myself to a packet of Tayto cheese & onion crisps, so winning one of the ‘Grab A Grand’ tokens was an incredible surprise! I’m planning to use the money to do up my house, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be able to do this now.

“Tayto is such a family favourite in Northern Ireland and it’s fantastic to see them offering such a great prize to all their supporters.”

Tayto Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, said: “Tayto is a brand synonymous with fun and the ‘Grab A Grand’ campaign perfectly captures the essence of our brand. Earlier this year we launched our #TaytoHappy campaign to connect with our fans and spread joy with our great tasting crisp range.

“For this campaign, we decided to reward our loyal fans and congratulate them on their great taste by giving some of our standard packs of Tayto a little more bite. We’re delighted to find another winner in Ballymoney.”

Established in 1956, Tayto Northern Ireland’s parent company, Tayto Group Limited, is one of the largest crisps and snack makers in the UK and Ireland, producing more than five million bags a day across seven sites and exporting to more than 40 countries across the world.