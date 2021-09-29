‘A bridge to the past’ – new Alex Blair Collection display

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at the Ballymoney Museum exhibition showcasing the personal collection of Alex Blair (1941-2018) with Museum Assistant Rachel Archibald, Museum Officer Jamie Austin, and representatives of Alex's family, Elaine Lee and William Lee

Hailed as an historian, writer, lecturer, public speaker and tour guide, Alex has been described as ‘a great storyteller and an important bridge to the past’ who made history come alive with his knowledge of local characters, churches, organisations, and events in the Ballymoney area and beyond.

A key member of the local community, Alex was actively involved in Ballymoney Probus Club, Ballymoney Agricultural Show, Young Farmers’ Clubs and Ballymoney Drama Festival. His passion for local people and places was evident through his work as an author of various books and publications.

His life-long association with Dalriada School, Ballymoney started as a pupil in 1952 and continued from 1965 when he embarked on his career as a history teacher. He was fully engaged with school life until his retirement in 2000.

An inventory of the Alex Blair Collection has been carried out and is available to view online at www.niarchive.org.

The exhibition will continue until Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Opening times: Wednesday & Thursday 10am – 12:30pm & 1pm – 4pm; Friday 10am – 12:30pm & 1pm – 3pm; Saturday 10am – 1pm. Admission to the museum is free.