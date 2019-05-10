900 people to walk from Darkness into Light

More than 900 people have registered to take part in the first ever Darkness into Light (Causeway) walk which takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 4am from Portrush Town Hall.

Organisers are delighted with the response to the event which raises funds for the local branch of the Samaritans and Pieta House which provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.

There’s still time to register. Go to www.darknessintolight.ie/event

To date, over £25,000 has been raised for what promises to be a very special and moving event.