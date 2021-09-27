Driving cattle through Belfast street criticised (1953)

A man taking part in the cattle show at the Balmoral Show. Picture: Pacemaker Press

Mr Stuart described the traffic situation in Ann Street and Victoria Street, with 400 cattle being driven through daily, as intolerable.

“Since Ann Street and Victoria Street had become one-way thoroughfares there are four lines of fast-moving traffic in Victoria Street,” said Mr Stuart. “And for long periods of the day – one a half hours in both the morning and afternoon – there is no policeman on traffic duty at the corner of the two streets.

“Just visualise the confusion for pedestrian trying to cross the road,” said Mr Stuart. “Visitors from the boats have asked me how they could get across the street.”

He added: “And that, is the first impression they get of our city.”

Mr Stuart said he also had information that cattle were coming in from Eire and were being driven to the outskirts, “and this might well continue to Christmas”. He said he also understood that these cattle would be entering through other parts of the city.

“About three weeks ago,” Mr Stuart went on, “about 400 sheep in one flock went down Ann Street and caused a traffic block from Ann Street to Bridge End and from Cromac Street to Ormeau Avenue.”

This problem, added Mr Stuart, had been with the City Corporation “for years and it would grow and get worse”.

UNIONIST SPLIT IN NORTH DOWN

It was expected that North Down would “provide one of the keenest contests” in the Ulster General election, reported the News Letter.

There was a split in the Unionist ranks and it was anticipated that with these circumstances that the Labour Party might decide to nominate a candidate and attempt to win the seat.

Alderman Thomas Baillie, the outgoing Unionist member, was the mayor of Bangor, and had agreed to be nominated as a Unionist candidate.