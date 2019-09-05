Yi Jean gives birthday money to Susie

Following the campaign by the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue to raise funds for a rescue dog’s specialist heart operation, Coleraine’s Yi Jean decided that she would donate all of her birthday money gifts to help with paying for Susie’s operation.

Yi Jean was having her seventh birthday and her little sister Yum Yum helped. The girl’s parents own the takeaway in Bushmills and have continued to support her in her arrangements and donation.

Yum Yum with her sister Yi Jean who raised �155 towards a heart operation for Susie. Yi Jean presented a cheque at the charity's shop in Coleraine to Chairman Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby with one of the rescue dogs Harry

Chairman Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby said: “You can imagine our shock when we received the call from Yi Jean’s mother asking us if we would accept her donation and that she had asked everyone who would be attending her birthday party to give her money, so she could donate to the charity. It is a brilliant and kind gesture from someone so young”.

The family came along to the charity shop and presented a cheque for £155 for Susie’s operation, all raised by Yi Jean! On behalf of the charity, thank you!

Pictured are Yum Yum with her sister Yi Jean presenting the cheque at the charity’s shop in Coleraine to Chairman Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby with one of the rescue dogs Harry.