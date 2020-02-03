Tech information event for blind and partially sighted

A ‘Technology for Life’ information class will be held by RNIB in All Saints Parish Centre, Ballymena, on Tuesday February 4.

The first event – Technology for Life will be held between 11am - 12.30pm followed by Everyday Solutions from 1.15pm - 3pm.

The Technology for Life’ class will provide information on how technology can improve life for the blind and partially sighted. There will be discussion on devices such as phones, tablets and Alexa. There will also be an introduction to apps and advice on getting started in these technical areas.

In the second event ‘Everyday Solution’ there will be a demonstration of some everyday useful equipment to make life easier, for example, talking books, talking watches, high contrast, large print and address books.

There will be a speaker from the RNIB talking at both events.