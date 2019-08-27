Find out more about health and wellbeing support available in the Ballymoney area

Living with a health condition can bring different challenges and people may be unsure of what help is available for their loved one or themselves.

The Northern Trust is holding an information event on Monday, September 2, 11am-1pm at Ballymoney Rugby Club, where people can come along to one place and find out about the health services, voluntary and community organisations in their local area that may be able to give them support.

Bronagh O’Lynn, Social Services Manager in the Northern Trust said: “People can come along and talk to professionals from a range of organisations that can help those, for example, who are lonely, finding it difficult to live on their own, want to get involved in social activities such as those taking place in a day centre or could benefit from practical support such as equipment. Exhibitors will include organisations that support physical and mental health such as Age Concern, Good Morning Causeway, Men’s Shed and Action on Hearing Loss.

“There will be practical demonstrations and written material that people can take home or pass on to friends and family who might find it useful. I would encourage everyone living with a health condition to attend, but particularly older people or their carers in the Ballymoney area.”

For information on this event please contact Rodney Hargan at Armour Day Centre on 028 27661830.

If you are concerned about a health condition please always contact your GP or medical professional.

For further information please contact: Kyra Smyth on 2563 3762. Out-of-hours number 07917 889405.