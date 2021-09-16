Exhibitions explore the impact of the pandemic and environmental issues

In her exhibition ‘The Warp and the Weft’, Cushendun-based artist Katy English explores the fragile threads which hold our world together.

Through a series of large-scale atmospheric drawings, the artist reflects on the sense of loss of control and isolation felt by many during the pandemic as well as capturing the sense of fragility of the natural world.

Susan Mannion’s exhibition ‘Beyond Darkness’ includes a large enamel work depicting a figure contained in a small space whilst reaching towards the external environment for solace and consolation. Like Katy, Susan is influenced by landscape and patterns in nature, distilling a sense of place, time and memory.

‘Beyond Darkness’

Both artists have exhibited widely and their work is held in international collections.

‘The Warp and the Weft’ and ‘Beyond Darkness’ will continue until Saturday, October 30.

Alongside both exhibitions there will be a series of accompanying creative learning activities for both children and adults.

Please visit www.flowerfield.org for further details.

‘The Warp and the Weft’

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.