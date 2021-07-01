DH Christie Memorial knit or crochet blankets for four local care homes
During lockdown, staff, pupils and family members of DH Christie Memorial Primary School took part in a project to knit or crochet blankets to be given to residents of four local care homes in the area: Lodge Cottage, The Brook, The Bohill and Killowen House.
Small squares were knitted by children and members of their families, with many children involving parents and grandparents in the knitting process. These Squares were then collected into school and left to quarantine before being put together into blankets and then presented to the residents.
Mrs Suzanne Caskey, who co-ordinated the project, went with her son Daniel to visit the care homes and give the residents the blankets.
