European countries set to allow entry for fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers

Holidaymakers are set to be given the green light by the EU to enter Europe using "vaccine passports".

EU ambassadors are expected to sign off a plan on Wednesday (19 May) which will allow those who are fully vaccinated to fly to Europe from the UK without having to have a Covid test or quarantine, reports The Telegraph.

‘Help people to plan ahead’

All European countries except from Portugal and Gibraltar - who are on the “green list” - are on the Government’s “amber” list, which means travellers are required to quarantine and take two PCR tests on their return to the UK.

The EU plan would see member states adopt the same entry requirements and allow fully-vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk countries, such as the UK, unrestricted entry to popular European destinations.

Sean Doyle, the chief executive of BA, and John Holland-Kaye, his Heathrow counterpart, said the UK’s restricted ‘green list’ meant it risked missing out on the opening of travel across Europe.

Mr Holland-Kaye said: "We are calling on the Government to help people to plan ahead by publishing a list of countries expected to be on the 'green list' for the summer so that passengers are not faced with high prices and limited choices for last-minute bookings.”

However, the UK is expected to be included on an expanded EU "green list" on Wednesday, which will allow holidaymakers from non-EU countries with Covid infection rates below 100 cases per 100,000 of the population, instead of the current 25 per 100,000.

EU ambassadors are set to meet to agree on a European Commission proposal which will call for travel restrictions on non-EU countries with high vaccination rates to be lifted.