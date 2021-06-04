Covid vaccination: please keep your allocated second appointment

Rescheduled second Covid-19 vaccines have increased significantly, with more than 1,000 requests received in recent days.

Patricia Donnelly, Head of the Northern Ireland Vaccine Programme, said: “I fully understand that we are all anxious to enjoy a more normal life including an opportunity to enjoy some of the things which have been denied us during the last 18 months.

“However this programme is a massive and highly complex logistical undertaking requiring intense planning.

The Department of Health is urging people to keep their allocated vaccination appointments

“The ongoing cooperation of everyone to come forward for their second dose on their appointed date is crucial. Getting your second dose is not only vital in providing fuller and longer lasting protection against the virus, but also to enable the thousands of people working so hard managing the roll out to do so as effectively as possible.

“This is why second appointments are automatically generated when a first appointment is booked to allow us to plan ahead, taking into account issues such as supplies of the various vaccines and availability of vaccination slots. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure we are available for our second appointment.

“So we ask that where possible you avoid making commitments that clash with the date of your second dose – that includes booking flights and hotels – please look for alternative dates.

“Where changing the date of the second dose is unavoidable – please be patient this will not happen immediately. The same people who are running the vaccination centres and organising this very demanding vaccination programme are already busy. So it will take time.

“Any large scale changes could potentially jeopardise the overall roll-out of the programme.