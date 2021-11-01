Covid-19 booster: which Co Antrim community pharmacies will be offering it?

While underlining the importance of an accelerated roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine boosters, the Minister said he expects to see significantly increased numbers receiving their booster jabs in the coming days and weeks.

After meeting today (Monday) with senior Department and HSCB officials, for an update on the booster programme, Mr Swann said: “I was assured that 210,000 doses have already been ordered by GP practices, for use as booster doses within a three week window.

“Many more will follow, as GPs continue to invite eligible patients in for their boosters.

Booster jabs will be available through GPs or community pharmacies.

“In addition, a long list of participating pharmacies across Northern Ireland will be providing booster jabs to those aged 50 or over.

“You must have completed your first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations at least six months before getting the booster vaccination.

“If this is the case and you are 50 or over, you will be able to contact a local community pharmacy and book an appointment. A number of pharmacies will also be providing walk-in booster dose opportunities.

“We are therefore offering a choice for the 50 plus age group – get invited in by your GP for your booster or arrange it yourself through a community pharmacy.”

According to the Health and Social Care Board, community pharmacies are only able to provide the Moderna Covid-19 booster to those who are eligible - these are currently frontline health and social care workers (with direct patient contact) aged 18 years or over and people aged 50 years and over.

Community pharmacies in Co Antrim offering the booster are:

* Gordons Chemists, 68 Main Street, Bushmills, BT57 8QD

* Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 56 Main Street, Rasharkin, BT44 8PX

* Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 169 Tullaghans Road, Dunloy, BT44 9AF

* Larne Chemists Ltd, 34 Church Road, Kells, Ballymena, BT42 3JU

* Ballee Pharmacy, Unit 8 Ballee And Harryville Community Enterprise, 20 Antrim Road, Ballee, Ballymena, BT42 2BJ

* Henderson’s Pharmacy, 5 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, BT52 2BN

* Simpsons Pharmacy, Unit 1, 11 Fenaghy Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, BT42 1HW

* McFarlanes Chemist, 86/88 Main Street, Larne, BT40 1RE

* Boots, 83 The Promenade, Portstewart, BT55 7AG

* Boots, Ballymena Health & Social Care Centre, Cushendall Road, Ballymena, BT43 6HB

* Boots, 8 High Street, Antrim BT41 4AN

* Bradley Ltd Liam, 58 The Promenade, Portstewart, BT55 7AF

* Cloughmills Pharmacy, 58 Main Street Cloughmills, BT44 9LF

* Anita Gribbin Pharmacy Ltd, 55A Main Street, Toomebridge, BT41 3TF

* Gordon Ltd N & R, 32 The Diamond, Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, BT37 9BJ

* Village Pharmacy, 614 Shore Road, Newtownabbey BT37 0SL

* Gordons Chemists, 7 Church Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6HS

* Carrickfergus Chemists Ltd T/A Health Centre Pharmacy, Taylor’s Avenue, Carrickfergus, BT38 7HF

* Gordon Ltd N & R, Units 34 – 35 Castle Centre, Market Square, Antrim BT41 4DN

* Boots Unit, 62 Abbeycentre, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey, BT37 9UH

* Boots Units, 50 51 & 52 Tower Centre, Wellington Street Ballymena, BT43 6AH

* Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 8, Tramways Centre, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 7TS

* Medicare Pharmacy, 21 – 23 Main Street, Ahoghill, Ballymena, BT42 1JZ

* Boots, 6 The Square, Ballyclare, BT39 9BB

* Medicare Pharmacy, 1 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5EU

* Carnlough Pharmacy, 7 Harbour Road, Carnlough, BT44 0EU

* Boots, 38 Main Street, Larne, BT40 1SS

* Pharmacy Plus, Larne Health Centre, Gloucester Avenue, Larne BT40 1NZ

* McCaughan F A, 27 Ann Street, Ballycastle BT54 6AA

* Boots, 3B Market Place, Carrickfergus, BT38 7AW

* Mathewson A P, 51/53 Queen Street Ballymoney, BT53 6JD

* Simpson, 59/61 Eglinton Street, Portrush, BT56 8DZ

* Medicare Pharmacy, 42 Main Street, Crumlin, BT29 4UR

* Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 9 Northcott Shopping Centre, Jubilee Way, Newtownabbey, BT36 5QD

* Campbell Pharmacy, 8 Dunluce Street, Portrush, BT56 8DN

* Medicare Pharmacy, 47 Main Street Broughshane, Ballymena, BT42 4JP

* Woodsides Pharmacy, 38 & 42 Church Street Ballymena, BT43 6DF