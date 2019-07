Celebrating 100 glorious years on Sunday night was Nellie McKinley.

Family and friends from throughout the local area threw a party befitting her grand achievement at the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

Nellie McKinley from Dunluce Portrush who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, July 15 with her grandchildren Sarah May and Patrick at the Royal Court Hotel

The Dunluce lady celebrated her 100th Birthday on Monday, July 15 with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren plus many other well-wishers.

Nellie McKinley from Dunluce Portrush who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, July 15 with her daughter-in-laws Liz and Marie at the Royal Court Hotel.

Nellie McKinley from Dunluce Portrush who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, July 15 with her neighbour Phyllis Cochrane at the Royal Court Hotel