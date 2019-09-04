Why not join the W.O.W experience?

Ballymoney Church of God has planned another special event to strengthen and empower local women.

The W.O.W! experience begins on Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm with an evening just for women.

The theme is “She is clothed with strength and dignity”.

Organisers are delighted to welcome back Fiona Fallon as their guest speaker.

Fiona pioneered ‘Hope House’ Women’s Centre for drug addicts, prostitutes and women with alcohol dependency. She is currently the National Programme Director for Teen Challenge U.K. and also the European Representative for Global Teen Challenge, Women’s & Children’s Ministry.

Also, Fiona is bringing along two women with amazing testimonies of the life changing power of Christ.

W.O.W! is for ladies of all ages and all walks of life and has proved over the years to be very popular attracting hundreds of women. It’s a great way to connect and enjoy good fellowship.

Come and meet new friends, join in with the anointed worship and leave challenged and empowered by God’s Word.

A tasty light supper will also be provided and what’s more, everything is free of charge!

This special weekend continues on Sunday at 11am and 6.30pm with Fiona ministering to the whole Congregation.

It’s going to be another W.O.W! Weekend in Ballymoney Church of God.

Why not plan now to attend. Everyone will receive a very warm welcome.