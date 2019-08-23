Top class GCSE results for Dalriada Pupils

There was great delight on Thursday morning as Dalriada’s Year 12 pupils received their GCSE results.

97% of all pupils achieved at least 5 A*-C, with 95% achieving 7 A*-C. An outstanding 54.8% of all grades achieved by Dalriada pupils were at A* or A grade. In total the following 41 pupils, nearly a third of the year group, achieved 8 or more A*-A grades Timothy Cassells, Jack McKillop, Sara Patterson, Harry Condell, Neeka Hassan, Lois McFetridge, Lauren Forgrave, Sophie Fox, Shelanna White, Felicity Carson, Mark Kennedy, Erin McMullan, Kathleen Simpson, Clare Tweed, Paul Adams, Aoife Heverin, Emma Radcliffe, Noam Catterson, Ella Best, Beth Wray, Isobel Christie, Mollie Clinton, Caitlin McAleese, Meabh Flannagan, Holly Barr, Rebecca Carlin, Lucas Eymere, Jonathan McClure, Sam Tweedie, Katie McAfee, Ellen McIlrath, Noah Paynter, Lucy Reilly, Hollie Scott, Ryhan Webba da Silva, Callum Conway, Adam Crutchley, Lewis Nevin, Caleb Moore, Hannah McFall and Harrison Goldie.

Head Mr Tom Skelton with Mark Crawford, Sara Pattison and Jack McKillop who all gained 9 A*s

Sixteen of this group, Timothy Cassells, Jack McKillop, Sara Patterson, Harry Condell, Neeka Hassan, Lois McFetridge, Lauren Forgrave, Sophie Fox, Mark Kennedy, Kathleen Simpson, Clare Tweed, Paul Adams, Ella Best, Lucas Eymere, Ellen McIlrath and Lucy Reilly gained top grades in all of their 10 subjects.

Headmaster Mr Skelton congratulated all pupils on their achievements and commented that it was ”another fantastic day for all involved with Dalriada Year 12, pupils, parents, teachers and governors”.

Three pupils, Timothy Cassells, Sara Pattison and Jack McKillop achieved an outstanding 9 A*s.

Mr Skelton further commented: “We are absolutely delighted with the achievement of these hardworking and talented pupils. This reflects our school motto LABOR SINE CURA LABOR SINE FRUCTU”.