‘Take Five’ Mental Health Accreditation for Loreto

Following an intricate process of initiatives through the course of the 2020-21 school year, Vice Principal Mrs Frances Pepin presented an impressive portfolio of evidence to EA on the mental health initiatives at work in Loreto College throughout the year. This included significant pastoral support for all students and staff members through the Spring Term lockdown period.

Chris Lindsay of EA visited Loreto College on June 24 to present Mrs Pepin with the Accredited Status award.

Mrs Pepin and all members of the Pastoral Team, including Year Heads and Form Teachers, were congratulated on this wonderful success by Miss Belinda Toner, Principal of Loreto College.

Mrs Frances Pepin, Vice Principal and pupils receive the Take Five Accredited Status award from Chris Lindsay of the Education Authority (NI)

Mrs Pepin said: “Our unique Loreto Ethos is deeply connected to positive mental health and wellbeing, to connect with others in a positive way, to keep learning to better ourselves, to stay active and look after our physical health, to take notice and appreciate the beauty in our world and to give to others whenever we can. Going forward into the new school year, we are looking forward to putting into place even more initiatives to bring mental health to the foreground of all aspects of school life.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Mrs Frances Pepin, Vice Principal and Miss Belinda Toner, Principal receive the Take Five Accredited Status award from Chris Lindsay of the Education Authority (NI)

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.