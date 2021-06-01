Study part time at North West Regional College

With hundreds of courses to choose from, local people are being encouraged to take the plunge at learning something new, try a new hobby or upskill to help them progress on their chosen career paths.

There are huge benefits to studying for a qualification part-time.

Not only can you continue to work while you study, but a part time course will allow you to juggle earning with learning, offering a viable alternative for those who can’t commit to full-time courses.

Breidge Patton who has just completed her first year learning Sign Language at NWRC.

In the first few hours on the first day of enrolments last year, a number of the College’s most popular courses filled-up, and those who want to make they have a place for September are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The range of courses is huge – from: Photography, Sign Language, Book Keeping, Dental Nursing, Professional courses, Butchery, Computing, Counselling, Carpentry, Welding, First Aid, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Chocolate Skills, Sports Massage, Fitness, Administration, Early Years, GCSE Science, Maths and English, and much more...

The College offers special reduced fees for those receiving particular benefits, to make its courses as accessible as possible to those on all levels of income.

For those who have been out of education for some time, returning to learning may be a daunting prospect, but with its fantastic new facilities and student support services, the College aims to make the learning experience as positive

Linda McGlinchey who studied the City & Guilds Level 2 Certificate in Photography (Digital Imaging)

as possible for learners of all ages.

Breidge Patton, who has just completed the first year of her Sign Language course at NWRC said: “I’ve always wanted to learn BSL but could never find the time to do it with working full time.

“This course fitted in with my free time. I’ve enjoyed the course so much I’ve decided to take my learning to the next level next year.”

Linda McGlinchey who studied the City & Guilds Level 2 Certificate in Photography (Digital Imaging) said: “This course had a huge impact on my life. Not only did it give me the confidence to start my own photography business,

but I also gained friends for life!”

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime where you can also apply online.