St Patrick’s goes global with its collaboration

Primary 4 and 5 pupils in St Patrick's, Portrush, during one of the Chinese collaboration workshops

Primary 4 and 5 pupils have been taking part in a series of weekly collaborative ‘Chinese Culture’ workshop sessions.

In the first session, pupils learned some interesting information about China and its traditions and culture.

Principal of the Causeway Street school, Mr Robert Dinsmore said: “Having spent time working alongside the British Council in China, I am delighted to welcome this Chinese project to St Patrick’s, the pupils were so enthusiastic and inspired throughout. Our Primary 4 and 5 children gained so much from their participation in the Chinese Culture workshops.

“As well as expanding the pupils’ knowledge of ‘The World Around Us’, they have been exposed to the culture and traditions of another country which can only encourage them to be accepting and understanding of other people.

“This is just one of the exciting learning experiences St Patrick’s pupils have been benefitting from such as Film Club and surfing lessons.

“We are also excited about welcoming the community into our school thanks to new partnerships we have established with the Causeway Trad Group, North Coast Dance Company and TANI (Twirl Academy Northern Ireland) which is a mix of competitive baton twirling and pom-pom dancing.”