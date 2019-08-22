Students who received A* grades with Mrs Aine Bradley (Principal) are Caitlin McGuigan, John Campbell, Aidan McAleese, Martin Mayberry and Eoghan McAtamney. Missing from the photo is Caoimhe Robinson and Lois O'Kane

St Conor’s College get top marks in their GCSE results

St Conor’s College, Kilrea and Claudy students have once again achieved top marks in their GCSE results.

Many students achieved 100% A* - C pass rates across diverse subject areas.

Cara Heaney who achieved 7 or more A*/A grades with Mrs B Ferguson (Senior Manager)
Students who achieved 7 or more A*/A grades with Mrs B Ferguson (Senior Manager) are Caitlin McGuigan, John Campbell, Caoimhe Robinson, Shannon Bradley and Shea McPeake
Second Highest Achievers (Joint): Caoimhe Robinson (1A* 7A 1B) and John Campbell (2A* 5A 2B) with Mr Eamonn McMullan (Vice-Principal)
Top Achiever: Caitlin McGuigan who achieved 3A* 6A with Principal Mrs Aine Bradley
