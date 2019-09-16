Top Achievers in GCSE Examinations 2018: Pathway 1 Eoin Crawford, Caitlin Heggarty, Cealach O'Connor, Aine McKendry, Cara Casey, Ide Hughes, Amy Young, Ellie Glackin, John O'Kane, Connlaoth McTaggart, Enya McShane, Elena Morton, Emma McAfee and Claire McBride.'Pathway 2 Owen Magee, Kacee McKendry, Callum Butler, Caoimhe Butler and Clodagh O'Kane. Occupational Pathway Corey Campbell, Damian Quinn and Conor O'Mullan

School provides special education

The principal of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle has praised the ‘special provision’ given to pupils at the school.

At Prize Day, Paul McClean welcomed Reverend Fr Daly, the Board of Governors, special guest Donal Reid and most importantly ‘our pupils who are here to receive recognition for a host of successes, victories and achievements during the last academic year’.

Class certificates for the top girl(s) and top boy(s) in summer 2019 Examinations. Year 8; Red Route Ciara Smyth and Cian Baudant,'Green Route Cvita Olivari, Conan McErlain and Kieran McToal. Year 9;'Red Route Shannagh Hegarty and Zach Mitchell, Green Route Olivia Kelly, Christy Connolly and Gavin McToal. Year 10; Red Route Cerys McCormick and Pablo Mitchell. Green Route Elora McGarry and Ben Devine
Special class certificates for outstanding contribution to Form class:'8ED Mollie McNaughton,, 8EK Orla McDevitt, 8ND Roisin Magee, 8LH Ruby Hills, 8SY Neil McAuley-Patton, 9CC Riona McAuley, 9EC Aoife McAuley, 9EM Ava McAuley, 9LE Zach Mitchell, 9CA Aimee Connor, 10AC Aoife Kinney, 10CH Kathryn Anderson, 10CR Molly Scullion, 10FC Cara Clarke, 11BV Dara Watterson, 11MH Fionnuala Kelly, 11PB Pierce Morgan, 11SA Katie Loughran, 11TO Jack Colgan, 12GM Conlith McKinley, 12PY Caitlin Heggarty, 12SW Amber Kane, 12JK John O'Kane,'13CW Fionnuala Toner, 13EY Ellie Carson, 13IC Jack Murphy, 13JD Owen McClements
Ballycastle Rotary Club Award (for service above self) Graice Cunningham'and Owen McClements
Individual Cup Winners, Sports Awards: R P Fulton Memorial Cup (for soccer) Ardan Kelly, The Dermot Donnelly Memorial Cup (for hurling) Rian McMullan and School Cup (for netball) Fionnuala Toner
