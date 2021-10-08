Pupils: The Big Games Review 2021

North Coast pupils urged to take part in The Big Games Review 2021

Education charity Into Film has launched a new initiative to find out what young people aged 5-19 think about the games they are playing so they can develop training programmes to support the industry.

This project kicks off with The Big Games Review 2021, a Northern Ireland wide competition in which young people submit reviews of the games they are playing with a chance of winning prizes including a new PlayStation 5.

Into Film Programme Manager Sean Kelly said: “The games industry is big business in Northern Ireland and the kids are the future game creators.

“They’re the experts and we want to hear from them.”

From Fortnite to Fall Guys, Minecraft to Mario, Into Film wants to hear about games played on everything from consoles, PC’s or even games pupils might play on a tablet or smartphone.

Mr Kelly added: “Writing reviews is brilliant for developing literacy skills and critical thinking. We want to hear from as wide a range of young people as possible.

“With the games industry going from strength to strength locally, it feels like the best time to invite young people to have conversations with us at Into Film on what they are enjoying playing.”