Loreto College celebrates GCSE success

Students and staff at Loreto College, Coleraine were celebrating excellent GCSE results today (Thursday) as the Summer break drew to a close.

Speaking on results day, Mr Michael James, College Principal, said: “Once again, our GCSE students have achieved a wonderful set of results and I am delighted by the continued success of our students.

Some of Loreto College's top achievers at GCSE with College Principal Mr Michael James

“This year group represents the second cohort to have come through the school without academic selection and their performances compare very well to all the key indicators used by the Department of Education. 88% of all students achieved five or more grades A*-C, with 76% of all students achieving seven or more grades A*-C, including English and Mathematics.

“In a year when the grading system has changed and fewer A* grades have been awarded, I am very pleased that we have maintained our standard from the previous year with 28% of all grades achieved being A or A* and 67% of all grades achieved being the new grade C* or better. These results compare very favourably with previous Northern Ireland averages and we are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been rewarded.

“I would like to congratulate the students and their teachers on their accomplishments. They all deserve great credit for their hard work and dedication throughout the past two years and I am thrilled by this continued success for the school.”

Sisters Caitlin and Caoimhe Campbell are congratulated on their GCSE results by College Principal Mr Michael James