GCSE Maths going online at NRC

Students will only have to attend the College to sit their exams.

Part-time GCSE Maths and English classes are offered at all campuses, as well as at some community-based outreach centres.

Part-time student from Romania, Cosmin Vlasie

In addition, GCSE Biology is offered at Ballymena, Coleraine and Newtownabbey campuses. Classes begin week commencing Monday, September 20. The deadline is approaching, but there is still time to apply.

Part-time student from Romania, Cosmin Vlasie completed GCSE Maths and English at Northern Regional College in Ballymena to improve his employment prospects. Now 18 months after arriving in Northern Ireland, he has passed both with flying colours.

Comin achieved an A grade in both subjects and is now on track to do a Computing degree at university.

Cosmin had originally planned to settle in Switzerland but decided to join his sister in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I felt there would be more opportunities for me here and it would be easier to adapt to working in English. In Switzerland, it is mostly German and French.”

Having studied Automatives and Informatives at undergraduate level in Romania, Cosmin was confident he had the ability to progress and do well. Within a few days of arriving in Northern Ireland, he was able to secure work with Moy Park but realised that accredited qualifications would improve his employability.

“I went to the College’s Open Day in February 2020 and spoke to the lecturers, he continued. “They were very encouraging and, after speaking to them, I decided to enrol for GCSE Math and English classes.”

Although his classes were online because of the pandemic, Cosmin said his lecturers were engaging and made the classes very enjoyable.

“They were so professional, it was a joy to be in their classes,” he said, adding that it was a very different from his experience as a student in Romania.

“My teachers in Romania were very strict but I had a really enjoyable and positive learning experience at Northern Regional College. I have nothing but admiration and respect for my GCSE teachers.

“I feel I have a better understanding of the English language and both my written and oral skills have improved, and I’ve also developed a more specialised knowledge of Maths.”

Looking to the future, Cosmin hopes to pursue a career in the IT sector, but his more immediate plan is to start a computing degree this autumn.

Linda Beattie, GCSE English Lecturer at the College said that Cosmin tackled every English task with enthusiasm and set himself very high standards.

“He was an active participant who provided valuable contributions to the online classes and I have no doubt that Cosmin will have great success in his chosen career.”

