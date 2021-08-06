Elizabeth builds on NRC course success
A young Ballymoney student who opted to do a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment at Northern Regional College instead of completing her A-Levels at school, feels she made the right decision as it was much better preparation for university.
Elizabeth Cheung, who has been offered a place to study architecture at Queen’s University Belfast, said she would “definitely recommend” the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction course to anyone interested in the pursuing a professional career in this sector.
With 10 GSCEs under her belt, Elizabeth returned to school to do A-Levels in Art, Technology, Biology and Maths.
“While I really enjoyed these subjects, I feel no matter what (subjects) I chose to do for two years at A-Level, I would never have gained the level of knowledge and insight into the construction industry that I got with the Level 3 course. Construction is very specialised so it was a great preparation for me to go on to university to study architecture.”
While she was still at school, Elizabeth took part in the Queen’s Pathway Opportunity programme - a one year ‘taster’ programme of workshops and events, coursework and a week-long summer school. She chose the Civil Engineering Pathway programme and this strengthened her resolve to work in the construction sector.
Inspired by the Spanish architect Sanitago Calatrava, who is renowned for his sculptural bridges and buildings, Elizabeth said her dream is to qualify as an architect and work on the design of iconic structures.