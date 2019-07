Not only have golfers from throughout the world come to the north coast...but so have the performing dolphins!

It was an absolutle delight for one boatman as a number of dolphins followed him and navigate west past Kinbane Head near Ballycastle.

Dolphins navigate west past Kinbane Head near Ballycastle in County Antrim

Not only did they put on an amazing performance splashing and jumping about but they were also spotted catching salmon mid air.

A dolphin catches a salmon mid air

