Council supports students to develop digital skills

Pictured at the launch of the 'Digital Youth’ technology programme for post-primary school pupils at Limavady Grammar School is Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Bronagh McCauley, Development Manager, Young Enterprise NI and school pupils

The programme was recently launched by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, at Limavady Grammar School.

The Council and charity have worked together in partnership to support young people through the Digital Youth programme in the Borough since 2018. The aim of the Digital Youth Programme is to inform young people of the employment and entrepreneurial potential of the sector as well as equipping them to understand how to develop their aptitudes and skills, alongside fuelling their ambitions to start a digital enterprise in the sector.

The Mayor said “I am delighted that local young people are once again getting the opportunity, through our Digital Youth Programme, to learn about career opportunities in the digital sector and develop key skills which will enable them to consider this career path.”

For teachers and schools, the Council is providing important support to bring awareness of digital careers into the classroom. Teacher Peter McDaid of Dominican College explainEd: “It is such as important year for pupils in terms of GCSE choices and Digital Youth presents ICT / Digital Technology in such a positive and inspiring way.”