Coleraine College pupils excel

Almost 70% of students achieved at least 5A*-C grades with 96% gaining at least 5A*-C grades, while 25% of students managed to attain at least 3 A grades.

Pupils in the Learning Support Centre also achieved great success, gaining Entry Level Qualifications as well GCSE equivalences in Occupational Studies and the Prince’s Trust Award.

Lily Campbell was the school’s top performer this year. Lily achieved a fantastic set of results, gaining 5A*, 3A, and 2B grades, which was testament to two years of exceptionally hard work.

Matthew Galbraith also gained 10 excellent GCSEs, with 3A*, 3 A, 3B and 1C* grades.

Other individual performances to be commended, came from Naomi Campbell, Morgan Chestnutt, Emily Dickie, Charlotte Dunn, Adam Gouley, Alex Lamont, Cody Liken, Tiegan McAfee, Grace Morrow, Samantha Murray, Indya Patrick, Hannah Rodden, Jessica Tindle, Megan Watton and Bethany Wisniewski, all of whom achieved at least 8 A*-C grades.

Coleraine College Principal, Mr Marsh praised his students saying: “I am extremely proud of the achievements of our young people who have overcome the adversity of studying for their GCSEs during a global pandemic.

“All our students are to be highly commended for the perseverance, resilience and determination they have shown this year in particular, and I wish them every success as they embark upon the next chapter of their lives, whether that be studying for A-Levels, going to the Northern Regional College or seeking employment.

“I also want to thank all my staff, both teaching and non-teaching, for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to our students, guiding and nurturing them through these last two years.”

