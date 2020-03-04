Broughshane GirlGuilding celebrate 20 years’ in the community

Girlguides in Broughshane have marked 20 years of the organisation in the village and local community with a party in St. Patrick’s Church hall. Girlguiding in Broughshane had become dormant some years ago, but on March 2, 2000, Guides and Brownies were re-activated, followed shortly afterwards by Rainbows and the Senior Section, known as Rangers.

The units have provided, and continue to provide, an exciting, challenging and enjoyable programme for girls and young women, helping them to grow and develop.

Girlguiders, former leaders, leaders and parents were invited to the Broughshane GirlGuiding anniversary party The centrepiece was, appropriately, a large birthday cake made by one of the leaders. As well as games, the party featured a 'campfire', a traditional gathering where singing and story-telling take place.

The girls are led by a dedicated and enthusiastic team of volunteer leaders, supported by parents.

Over the years girls from the units have participated in international camps in Mexico, Denmark, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland, among other countries. Girls have also achieved awards at all three levels of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, done thousands of hours of volunteering under the Millennium Volunteers scheme, and provided the largest number of Peer Educators in Ulster. This programme, which is unique among youth organisations, trains and develops young women to help educate younger girls in the organisation.

Guides and Brownies from Broughshane pictured during activities at their 20th GirlGuiding anniversary party in St. Patrick's Church hall.

Time for some party games at the Girlguiding celebration in Broughshane